Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $1.18 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $257.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,124,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 700,644 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.