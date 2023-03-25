Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,500. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

