Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 445,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,568. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.