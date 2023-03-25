Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.94. 654,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,161. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

