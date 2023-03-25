Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,720. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

