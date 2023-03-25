Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,638,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,676. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

