Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises about 2.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 3.04% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $41,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,425,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.