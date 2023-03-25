Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

NYSE BABA opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

