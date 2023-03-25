Allarity Therapeutics Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 27th (NASDAQ:ALLR)

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, March 27th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 31.9 %

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,977,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

