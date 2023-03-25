Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.90

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and traded as high as $59.06. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 23,767 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 4.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
