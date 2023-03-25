American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Woodmark worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $829.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

