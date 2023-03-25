Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) CFO Michael G. Mcauley Buys 6,567 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Mcauley acquired 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $15,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,575.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

