Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $187.69 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

