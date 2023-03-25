Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.69. 3,401,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

