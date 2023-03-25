Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 4,400.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 354,428 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

