Analysts Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) PT at $7.71

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,972,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,834,000 after buying an additional 160,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

