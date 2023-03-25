Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 120.64

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.73 ($1.47).

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.04) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.19) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON:VOD opened at GBX 88.58 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.33. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.30 ($1.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,476.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

