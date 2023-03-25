Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
