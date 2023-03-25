Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

