Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 13.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.55.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
