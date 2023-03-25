Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.