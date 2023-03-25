Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 388 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 388 ($4.76). Approximately 2,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.79).

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 376.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,771.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

