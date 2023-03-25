Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $3.00. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 662,414 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
