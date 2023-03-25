Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $3.00. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 662,414 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,346.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 639,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 595,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

