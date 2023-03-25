Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

