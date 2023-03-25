Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ARGO opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.99.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.