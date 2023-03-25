Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.97 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

