Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.33

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 194593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Arvinas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

