ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $78.02

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.02 and last traded at $78.79, with a volume of 163723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.18.

Insider Activity at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.