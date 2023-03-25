Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading Down 3.6%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.62). 105,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.76).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ashtead Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 405 ($4.97) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Ashtead Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £232.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,233.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 311.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.45.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising survey sensors, geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of cutting, coating removal, dredging, diver mechanical tools, ROV tooling, ROV/hydraulic, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including subsea infrastructure inspection, riser cleaning and inspection, hull and mooring inspection, subsea sensor packages, and deflection monitoring.

