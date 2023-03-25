Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Assurant

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 18.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

