Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading Down 1.1%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 88,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 58,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 132 ($1.62) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

