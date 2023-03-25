ATB Capital Raises AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$5.00

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.96.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.