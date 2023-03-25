ATB Capital Raises AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$5.00

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.96.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

