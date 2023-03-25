AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE T opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

