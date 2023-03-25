Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$2.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE ACB opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$5.70. The firm has a market cap of C$330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.02.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

