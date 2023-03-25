Axie Infinity Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $992.54 million and $74.64 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.59 or 0.00031084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00200367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,617.90 or 0.99991006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,605,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,605,572.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.5705916 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $50,254,260.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.