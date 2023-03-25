B. Riley Trims Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Target Price to $14.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

