B. Riley Upgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 1.6 %

SMTC stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 88.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Semtech by 75.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,929,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.