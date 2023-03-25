B. Riley Upgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.45.
Semtech Stock Down 1.6 %
SMTC stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
