Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Purchases $55,500.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,757.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

