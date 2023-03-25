BakeryToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.60 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BakeryToken has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00330216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,175.59 or 0.25829188 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010088 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.