Barclays Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,712 in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 609,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 57,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

