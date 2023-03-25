Barclays Trims Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Target Price to $74.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.22.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APO opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

