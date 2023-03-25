Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $359.09 million and $22.14 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,963,548 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.