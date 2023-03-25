Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

