Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

