Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 270 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 2.8% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.