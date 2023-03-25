Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.70. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $73.27.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.