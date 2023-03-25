Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,747 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.