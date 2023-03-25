Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 1,112 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.49. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

