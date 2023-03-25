Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 131,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
