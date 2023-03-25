Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

