Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP stock opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.