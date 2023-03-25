Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.